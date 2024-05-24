Samko Timber Limited Convenes Key Meeting

Samko Timber Limited (SG:E6R) has released an update.

Samko Timber Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore on April 26, 2024, attended by the company’s board of directors and shareholders. Key personnel such as the Non-Executive Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer were present, with Riko Setyabudhy Handoko chairing the meeting. The specifics of those in attendance are kept confidential in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act.

For further insights into SG:E6R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.