News & Insights

Stocks

Samko Timber Limited Convenes Key Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samko Timber Limited (SG:E6R) has released an update.

Samko Timber Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore on April 26, 2024, attended by the company’s board of directors and shareholders. Key personnel such as the Non-Executive Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer were present, with Riko Setyabudhy Handoko chairing the meeting. The specifics of those in attendance are kept confidential in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act.

For further insights into SG:E6R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.