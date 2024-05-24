Samko Timber Convenes Meeting on Financial Facility

Samko Timber Limited (SG:E6R) has released an update.

Samko Timber Limited recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting at Calton Hotel Singapore, led by Executive Director and CEO Mr. Riko Setyabudhy Handoko. The meeting was attended by the Board of Directors, management, professionals, and shareholders, with details of attendance kept private in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The primary agenda included discussions on the renewal of the Company’s Overdraft Facility.

For further insights into SG:E6R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.