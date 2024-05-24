News & Insights

Stocks

Samko Timber Convenes Meeting on Financial Facility

May 24, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samko Timber Limited (SG:E6R) has released an update.

Samko Timber Limited recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting at Calton Hotel Singapore, led by Executive Director and CEO Mr. Riko Setyabudhy Handoko. The meeting was attended by the Board of Directors, management, professionals, and shareholders, with details of attendance kept private in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The primary agenda included discussions on the renewal of the Company’s Overdraft Facility.

For further insights into SG:E6R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.