Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (OM:SBB B) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (OM:SBB B) has been revised to 6,38 kr / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 5,78 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,05 kr to a high of 7,88 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from the latest reported closing price of 5,21 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBB B is 0.03%, an increase of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 79,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,708K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,119K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBB B by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,755K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,388K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBB B by 46.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,388K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBB B by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,564K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBB B by 20.60% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,534K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBB B by 14.25% over the last quarter.

