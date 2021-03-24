Same efficiency of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots in severe COVID cases -French infectiologist

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The Pfizer PFE.N and the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 shots have the same efficiency in severe cases of the disease, French infectiologist Odile Launay told RTL radio on Wednesday.

