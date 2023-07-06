Samco (TYO:6387) Price Target Increased by 23.51% to 5,814.00

The average one-year price target for Samco (TYO:6387) has been revised to 5,814.00 / share. This is an increase of 23.51% from the prior estimate of 4,707.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,040.00 to a high of 7,770.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of 5,720.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samco. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 250.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6387 is 0.00%, a decrease of 45.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 511.11% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 219.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6387 by 47.69% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.