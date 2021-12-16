Samarco expects to produce 7.7 mln tonnes of iron ore pellets by year-end

Adds details on production, quote from CEO, background

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture of BHP Group BHP.AX and Vale SA VALE3.SA, should produce 7.7 million tonnes of iron ore pellets by year-end, Chief Executive Rodrigo Vilela told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The company restarted operations on Dec. 23, 2020, after being shut for five years following the deadly collapse of a tailings dam near the city of Mariana in the state of Minas Gerais.

Before the tragedy, Samarco was one of the top global pellet producers, providing about 20% of the seaborne market. But the disaster, which killed 19 people and caused massive environmental damage, forced the company to suspend production and revise its operations. This year Samarco accounted for about 7% of the seaborne market.

Samarco no longer uses tailing dams, instead implementing a system of dry processing.

The company said this year's production has already been sold, with Asia the main destination, taking 36% of the total, followed by the Middle East and north Africa (22%), Americas (22%) and Europe (20%). The company also supplies to the domestic market.

Production next year is expected to reach close to 8 million tonnes, according to Vilela.

"The resumption happened in a safe, stable way, exceeding expectations. It was our first step to rebuild trust from our stakeholders and communities where we work", he said.

Vilela said the company's trust and reputation would take some time to be restored.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.