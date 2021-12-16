Samarco expects to 7.7 mln tonnes of iron ore pellets by year-end

US Markets
Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group and Vale SA, should produce 7.7 million tonnes of iron ore pellets by year-end, Chief Executive Rodrigo Vilela told Reuters in an interview.

The company restarted operations after five years on Dec. 23, 2020, following the deadly collapse of a tailings dam.

