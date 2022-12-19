US Markets

Samarco expects 2023 production of 8-9 mln tonnes -executive

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

December 19, 2022 — 11:38 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SAMNE.UL expects to end 2022 with production of 8.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, up 5.2% on 2021, a company executive said on Monday.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale VALE3.SA and BHP BHPB.L, expects 2023 production to be in a range of 8-9 million tonnes, said the firm's chief operating officer Sergio Mileipe.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.