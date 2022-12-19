Samarco expects 2023 production of 8-9 mln tonnes -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SAMNE.UL expects to end 2022 with production of 8.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, up 5.2% on 2021, a company executive said on Monday.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale VALE3.SA and BHP BHPB.L, expects 2023 production to be in a range of 8-9 million tonnes, said the firm's chief operating officer Sergio Mileipe.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)

