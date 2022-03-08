Samarco bondholders reject new restructuring proposal- court document

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Bondholders of bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA rejected the company's new restructuring proposal in a court document filed on Monday.

Asset managers including Citadel, Maple Rock, Moneda, Oaktree and Solus said in the document filed by its lawyers the new proposal by the joint venture of Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group BHPB.L "only benefits shareholders". Bondholders complain of the 75% haircut on the credit's face value and say the alternative of transforming its debt into equity will not give voting rights when creditors become shareholders.

