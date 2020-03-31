World Markets

Samancor Chrome issues force majeure due to South Africa lockdown

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

Samancor Chrome, one of the biggest ferrochrome producers in the world, said on Tuesday it had issued a force majeure to customers due to South Africa's 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Samancor Chrome, one of the biggest ferrochrome producers in the world, said on Tuesday it had issued a force majeure to customers due to South Africa's 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

South Africa imposed mandatory restrictions on the public on March 26 as it battles the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular