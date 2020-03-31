Samancor Chrome issues force majeure due to South Africa lockdown
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Samancor Chrome, one of the biggest ferrochrome producers in the world, said on Tuesday it had issued a force majeure to customers due to South Africa's 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
South Africa imposed mandatory restrictions on the public on March 26 as it battles the spread of the coronavirus.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)
((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.