Samancor Chrome issues force majeure due to South Africa lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Samancor Chrome, one of the biggest ferrochrome producers in the world, said on Tuesday it had issued a force majeure to customers due to South Africa's 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

South Africa imposed mandatory restrictions on the public on March 26 as it battles the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

