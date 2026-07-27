Is SAM Stock Worth Buying After Earnings Misses and Estimate Cuts?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM has financial strengths that should not be dismissed. It has no debt, solid cash generation and improving gross margins.

The problem is that weak demand is cutting into earnings visibility. For investors, the question is whether balance-sheet resilience can offset estimate cuts, lower volumes and a valuation that still looks demanding.

SAM's Valuation Looks Stretched

SAM trades at 18.29X forward 12-month earnings. That compares with 15.28X for its Zacks sub-industry and 16.98X for the broader Zacks sector



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The premium is harder to defend while volumes are declining. The $153 price target, based on 17.21X forward 12-month earnings, sits below the $180.15 share price and points to downside risk.

The stock does trade below its five-year median multiple of 26.34X. Still, a lower-than-historical valuation does not automatically make the shares attractive when earnings expectations are falling.

Constellation Brands STZ and Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP offer relevant peer context for investors tracking alcohol demand, pricing power and category share shifts. Both stocks sit in the same broader beverages-alcohol investment discussion as SAM.

Boston Beer's Earnings Visibility Weakens

Boston Beer posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77. The figure declined 33% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues fell 3.3% to $568 million. Lower volumes and higher marketing costs weighed on results, even as pricing and favorable mix helped cushion part of the pressure.

Estimate revisions are also negative. The fiscal-year earnings estimate fell 10.5% over four weeks and 13.25% over 12 weeks, reinforcing a weaker near-term earnings setup.

SAM's Balance Sheet Limits Financial Risk

SAM ended the second quarter with $265.5 million in cash and no debt. The company also had full availability under its $150 million revolving credit facility.

First-half operating cash flow totaled $117.6 million, while capital expenditures were $22.9 million. Those figures show that the business is still producing cash despite softer demand.

Management also reduced its full-year capital-spending outlook to $60 million to $80 million from $70 million to $90 million. That gives the company more flexibility as it focuses spending on brewery capabilities, efficiency and innovation.

Boston Beer Catalysts Need Time to Build

Boston Beer still has levers that could support profitability. Management expects price increases of 1% to 2%, while supply-chain productivity and higher internal production should help margins.

Internal production reached 84% of domestic volume in the second quarter, up from 76% a year earlier. Management expects that rate to exceed 90% for the full year.



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Sun Cruiser delivered triple-digit depletion growth, and Angry Orchard grew for a fifth consecutive quarter. Those gains support portfolio renewal.

The offset is that companywide volumes remain under pressure. Tariff costs are expected to total $20 million to $30 million, freight inflation remains a concern and litigation exposure continues to cloud reported earnings and cash deployment.

SAM Signals Favor Caution

The bottom line is that SAM’s balance sheet and margin progress help limit financial risk, but they do not yet fix the demand problem. A buying case would be stronger with clearer evidence that volumes and core brand trends are stabilizing.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting negative earnings-estimate revisions and weak near-term momentum. That signal favors caution.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SAM’s Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B recognize areas of operating potential. The Value Score of C and Momentum Score of F suggest the risk-reward profile remains unattractive without stronger demand stabilization.

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.