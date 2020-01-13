SAM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $361.95, changing hands as low as $360.84 per share. Boston Beer Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $232.16 per share, with $444.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.50.

