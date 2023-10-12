SAM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $339.75, changing hands as low as $337.98 per share. Boston Beer Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $296.27 per share, with $422.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $340.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.