SAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $379.40, changing hands as high as $401.97 per share. Boston Beer Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $258.34 per share, with $444.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $394.72.

