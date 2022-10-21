SAM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $367.01, changing hands as high as $378.62 per share. Boston Beer Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $287 per share, with $547.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $381.89.

