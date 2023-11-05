Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud Conviction In FTX Case, Elon Musk Takes Another Swing At NFTs And More: Crypto Round-Up This Week

As the week wraps up, let’s take a look back at some of the major stories that hit the crypto world. From a high-profile conviction to a billionaire’s skeptical views on NFTs, it’s safe to say it’s been a rollercoaster of a week.

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud

The former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been found guilty on seven counts of criminal fraud, following a recent jury verdict. A variety of charges were leveled against him, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering. The conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Takes Another Swing at NFTs

Despite his known affinity for certain cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk continues to express skepticism towards non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk once again criticized the digital assets. Read the full article here.

See Also: GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Criticizes Republican Party’s Failure To Connect With Diverse Vote

Dogecoin Poised for Bullish Breakout

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez expressed optimism about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), noting that it is breaking out from a multi-year descending triangle on the DOGE weekly chart. This, along with a buy signal from the TD Sequential indicator, reinforces the bullish outlook for DOGE. Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff Calls for Accountability Post Bankman-Fried Conviction

In the wake of Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction, renowned investor Peter Schiff has called out those he alleges were complicit in Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent activities, including politicians and regulators. Schiff, a long-standing critic of Bitcoin and proponent of gold, made his views known via Twitter. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Co-Creator Criticizes Bitcoin ATMs

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, voiced his dissatisfaction with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATMs over the weekend, labeling them as “ripoffs”. The conversation unfolded on social media in response to a user sharing a photo of a Bitcoin ATM. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Calls Ex-President’s Sons’ Testimony ‘Fundamentally Flawed…Comical’ In New York Fraud Trial

Cryptocurrency Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.