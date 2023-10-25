Sam Bankman-Fried will testify at criminal trial, lawyer says

Adds background in paragraphs 5-6

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defense at his criminal fraud trial, defense lawyer Mark Cohen said during a telephone hearing on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges he looted billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, make speculative venture investments, and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political candidates and campaigns.

Three former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle at FTX and Alameda testified during his trial earlier this month that he directed them to commit fraud.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Thursday after a weeklong break. The defense is then expected to begin presenting its case.

For criminal defendants, taking the stand is risky as it exposes them to probing cross-examination by prosecutors who would come armed with documents, messages and testimony from cooperating witnesses that they can use to attack his credibility.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.