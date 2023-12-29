News & Insights

US Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried will not face a second trial, U.S. prosecutors say

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

December 29, 2023 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Friday they do not plan to proceed with a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted last month of stealing from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said much of the evidence that would be offered at a second trial was already presented at the first trial, and there was a "strong public interest in a prompt resolution" of the matter.

Bankman-Fried is expected to be sentenced in March 2024.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.