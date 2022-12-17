Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in The Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

