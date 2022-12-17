US Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 17, 2022 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in The Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward Writing by Luc Cohen)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.