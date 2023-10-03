Sam Bankman Fried Once Sent Girlfriend A List Of Pros And Cons Of Being With Him: 'I Don't Really Have A Soul'

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX and co-founder, sent his on-and-off again girlfriend Caroline Ellison a detailed list of the pros and cons of being in a physical relationship with him.

What Happened: The revelations come from Michael Lewis’ latest book titled "Going Infinite," which sheds light on Bankman-Fried’s personal life, including his past involvement with the former CEO of Alameda Research.

The memo seen by Business Insider, published in the book, highlights Bankman-Fried’s introspection about the challenges of being in a relationship with him. In the memo, he candidly expressed difficulties he faces in respecting others and his frequent need for solitude. “In a lot of ways, I don’t really have a soul,” Bankman-Fried wrote, as quoted by Lewis.

He further acknowledged his perceived lack of empathy and questioned the purpose of dating someone he believed he couldn’t make happy.

Bankman-Fried presented a comprehensive list of cons regarding the power dynamics in their relationship at the time. Notably, Ellison was serving as the CEO of Alameda Research, another one of Bankman-Fried’s companies. He also acknowledged his personal struggles with empathy, a history of becoming bored and claustrophobic, and the conflict he felt between his commitment to work and spending time with Ellison.

On a shorter list titled “ARGUMENTS IN FAVOR,” Bankman-Fried mentioned shared interests and enjoyable conversations with Ellison. He emphasized his physical attraction to her by stating “I really like f***ing you” twice.

Why It Matters: The memo was a response to a four-page message from Ellison during 2018, where she expressed her strong feelings towards Bankman-Fried, admitting that they occupied a significant portion of her thoughts. She also raised concerns about the potential implications their relationship might have on their professional lives. Among the issues she mentioned was Bankman-Fried’s contradictory behavior, such as expressing conflict about engaging in sexual activities with her but eventually doing so and then ignoring her for extended periods, as described in the book.

According to Lewis, during a recent "60 Minutes" interview, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, once pondered the legality and cost of paying Donald Trump not to run for office in 2024.

Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December and has been cooperating with investigators. She is expected to serve as a crucial witness in the ongoing criminal trial against Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried is currently facing seven criminal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and claims that his intentions with the cryptocurrency exchange platform, FTX, were misunderstood. He has also attempted to shift the blame for FTX’s collapse onto other executives, including Ellison.

