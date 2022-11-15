US Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried faces possible U.S. trip for questioning over FTX collapse - Bloomberg

November 15, 2022 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American and Bahamian authorities are discussing the possibility of bringing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States for questioning, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

SBF's collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States last week, has fanned fears about the future of the crypto industry after it outlined a "severe liquidity crisis".

Since then regulators have opened investigations and lawmakers have called for clearer rules on how the industry operates.

Several crypto firms have also been bracing for a fallout of the FTX collapse with several counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment on the matter. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

