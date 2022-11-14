Sam Bankman-Fried did financial system a favour

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sam Bankman-Fried has tipped the cryptocurrency industry into crisis. But the spectacular implosion of FTX, the exchange he founded, has done the broader financial system a big favour. The curly-haired kingpin was at the forefront of pushing regulators and politicians to legitimise digital assets like bitcoin. His downfall will slow that process – and may even send it into reverse.

FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, presented itself as one of the more sophisticated operators in the unruly cryptocurrency world. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried personified its quest for mainstream acceptance. He testified to Congress, shared the stage with former world leaders, sponsored a basketball stadium, and hired celebrities to promote FTX’s services.

The push was about more than just marketing. Bankman-Fried, widely known as SBF, was eager for regulators in the United States and elsewhere to recognise crypto exchanges like FTX. His company lobbied lawmakers and watchdogs to rewrite rules to include digital assets. And Bankman-Fried made lavish donations. According to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending, he splashed out almost $40 million on contributions in the latest U.S. federal electoral cycle, making him the sixth-largest individual donor.

FTX’s demise undermines his arguments. Reuters reported that Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion in customer funds to his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and that at least $1 billion has vanished. While that’s a tragedy for FTX’s customers, it’s something of a relief for regulators, which have been struggling to work out where cryptocurrency firms fit. As the Financial Stability Board pointed out last week, crypto exchanges have evolved to offer trading in digital coins as well as clearing, settlement, lending, custody and brokerage services. Few mainstream financial firms would be allowed to combine such a range of activities. Many crypto platforms also invest in their rivals, another regulatory taboo.

The FSB recommends that watchdogs treat crypto finance like other institutions under the mantra “same activity, same risk, same regulation”. FTX’s collapse will help regulators hold firm. Surviving exchanges like Binance and Coinbase Global are now arguing for greater transparency and more oversight. But the benefits of crypto in a more regulated world remain unclear. As the Bank for International Settlements’ Hyun Song Shin argued earlier this year, central-bank money can perform the same functions as crypto “except, perhaps, for money laundering and ransomware attacks.”

So far, the fallout from the FTX debacle seems limited to the crypto world. If that remains the case it will be because regulators have worked hard to stop digital assets from seeping into mainstream finance. The BIS reckons that, among banks that reported having cryptoassets, they accounted for just 0.14% of total exposures at the end of last year.

But this could have changed quickly if Bankman-Fried and his cohorts had continued their campaign. As Paul Tucker, the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told a Breakingviews podcast last week, regulators have tended to ignore unregulated corners of finance until they become systemically dangerous. But “by the time something is obviously a tangible threat to stability it’s got massive lobbying power”.

Bankman-Fried’s example will embolden regulators to make harsher demands of crypto firms. In that sense, he’s done the financial system a favour.

CONTEXT NEWS

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Nov. 14 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, after traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.

New FTX Chief Executive John J. Ray III said on Nov. 12 that the company was working with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate the problem, and was making “every effort” to secure assets. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has previously told Reuters some of the transfers out of FTX were a result of “confusing internal labelling”.

Another crypto exchange, Kraken, said on Twitter on Nov. 13 that it had frozen the accounts of FTX, affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research and their executives.

Bitcoin was trading at $16,508 by 1545 GMT on Nov. 14, down 1.5%.

