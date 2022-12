By Jared Higgs

Dec 21 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday evening boarded an airplane in The Bahamas that was set to fly to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said.

(Editing by Sandra Maler)

