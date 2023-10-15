Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals For ADHD Medication During Fraud Trial To 'Meaningfully Participate' In Defense

In the latest development of the criminal trial against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, his legal team has sought court permission for their client to use ADHD medication during the trial to better focus.

What Happened: As reported by Cointelegraph on Sunday, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys have approached a U.S. judge with a request to allow a 12-hour extended-release 20mg dose of Adderall before the trial.

According to a letter sent to New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Oct. 15, there is concern that without the medication, the FTX founder may struggle to “meaningfully participate” in his defense.

Bankman-Fried, who suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), has been trying to maintain concentration during the trial without the medication, the letter added.

If the extended-release dose is not allowed or proves ineffective, the lawyers have suggested a one-day trial halt on Oct. 17 to devise an alternative strategy. The attorneys have also sought permission to provide Bankman-Fried with his Adderall prescription at the District Court during the trial.

SBF Sunday night filing – rerequest for trial day Adderall so he can decide whether to testify: "as we approach the decision of whether Mr. Bankrnan-Fried will testify… because of his lack of access to Adderall he has not been able to concentrate" story coming https://t.co/uUXBcLMej9 pic.twitter.com/sjZKD6XUUh

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 16, 2023

See Also: Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin’s Imminent Surge, Foresees 150% Jump And Bullish Trends For Chainlink, Av

Why It Matters: The trial, now in its third week, traces the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, a significant name in the crypto industry.

His arrest around 10 months ago marked a stunning shift in the crypto sector’s narrative. The founder of crypto ventures like FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried was known for his rapid success in the realm of digital assets.

The trial has also shed light on the concerns that preoccupied Bankman-Fried prior to FTX’s collapse. Testimonies in court in court revealed his worries ranged from competition from Binance to the need for generating capital.

The current request for medication follows an earlier approval in August by Judge Kaplan for Bankman-Fried to have access to Adderall and anti-depressant medication. However, his lawyers later complained about his lack of access to the medication.

Read Next: SEC Backs Down In Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Case, Won’t Contest Court Decision: Report

Image created using AI via MidJourney

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.