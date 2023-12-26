News & Insights

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Surges On Christmas, Outpaces Bitcoin And Ethereum Amid Bullish Technical Signals; FBI Raises Concerns About China's AI Misuse For Espionage - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

December 26, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoTether Treasury Issues $1B USDT On Ethereum Network For 'Inventory Replenish', Says CEO Paolo ArdoinoThis Crypto Analyst Predicts Ethereum's Undervalued Rival To Surge To $7 In Coming WeeksSam Altman's Worldcoin Rallies On Christmas, Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum As Technical Indicators Turn BullishBitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Christmas As Solana Flips King Crypto On Short Liquidations: Analyst Says BTC 'Absolutely Primed' For GrowthSolana's Network Activity Soars As It Breaks $100 Mark'Promising Sign For DOGE:' Analyst Says Steady Increase In Dogecoin Addresses Could Set Stage For RallyBitcoin Millionaire Boom: Over 90,000 Wallets Now Worth $1M Or More As Apex Crypto Surges 150% In 2023Bitcoin ETF Watch: SEC Reportedly Meets With Big Players, Demands Final Touches By This Deadline

Gracell Biotechnologies, Stratasys, Hollysys Automation Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Lincoln Project Mocks Former President With 'Trump Smells' Ad Campaign: 'Donald, Is That You?'Trump's Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller's 'Massive Deportation' Rhetoric: 'We're Reaping The Whirlwind In This Case'Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani's Honorary Knighthood In Peril Over Legal ChallengesJoe Biden, Pope Francis And Other World Leaders Unite In Calls For Peace On Christmas — Donald Trump Tells Rivals To 'Rot In Hell'FBI Launches Probes Into Threats Against Colorado Justices That Delivered Trump Ruling: Report

 

FBI Expresses Concerns Over China's Potential Misuse Of AI for EspionageTaiwan Detects No Indicators Of Massive Chinese Military Maneuvers Ahead Of Presidential ElectionExperts Warn Russia, China Forming Military Alliance To Counter US Dominance: 'Would Present The United States With A Threat Unlike Any It Has Confronted'

 

Kim Jong Un Set To Lead Crucial Policy Session, Charting North Korea's Path In 2024Russia's Central Bank Chief Gears Up For Additional Sanctions Amid Economic Restructuring

 

US's Domestic Semiconductor Ambitions Take a Hit as Samsung Shelves Production PlansNvidia On Track To Topple Samsung, Intel As Biggest Chipmaker By Revenue; Will The Momentum Continue In 2024?OpenAI's Sam Altman Is 'Feeling Good' About This Prediction He Made 27 Months AgoFormer Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer To Pocket $1B Annually In DividendsApple Vision Pro Could Hit Shelves In Late January Or Early February, Says Ming-Chi KuoGaming Giant Ubisoft Reportedly Thwarts Major Data Breach: 900GB Of User Data SavedChina's New Gaming Regulations Pose Challenges For Small Developers, Warns UBS AnalystChina Regulator Surprises Online Gaming Industry With Nod For 105 Online Titles After Investors Burn Hands

 

Tesla Stock Rebounds From Pre-Christmas Session's Losses: What's Driving The Upside?Majority Of Prospective EV Buyers Unconcerned By Elon Musk's Comments When It Comes To Buying A Tesla, Says Study; CEO AgreesNio Touts EL6's Spacious Trunk And Payload Capability — Tesla Cybertruck Not The Only Vehicle That Can Carry A Christmas TreeElon Musk Pins Biden Administration's Neglect Of Tesla To UAW's Grip On Democrats, President

 

AI Startup Backed By Bernard Arnault's LVMH Uses AI To Tell You If That Louis Vuitton Bag Is Real Or Fake

 

Elon Musk Reacts To The Report That Claims More Than a Million Seek 'How to Delete Instagram' Every MonthInstagram Head Adam Mosseri Says People 'Sharing Differently' On Social Media These Days — And Strangely Echoes Musk's Insights

 

SpaceX Bids Farewell To Workhorse Falcon Booster That Launched 2 Astronauts, Over 860 Satellites To Orbit

