Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Offers New Crypto as Part of Eyeball Scanning Venture

Sam Altman, the co-founder of a new startup called Worldcoin, is planning to introduce a new type of cryptocurrency that offers a higher level of security and transparency. With the help of a unique orb-shaped scanner, the startup will scan a person's eyeball to build an unique personal identifier. Iris-scanning is a necessary part of Worldcoin’s distribution because the identification process will prevent people from submitting multiple registrations.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, the venture capital arm of Coinbase, LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman and Day One Ventures, Worldcoin aims to create wealth equality and help shift the world towards cryptocurrencies.

“I’ve been very interested in things like universal basic income and what’s going to happen to global wealth redistribution and how we can do that better,” Altman said. “Is there a way we can use technology to do that at a global scale?”

What does Worldcoin aim to achieve with its iris-scanning venture?

Iris-scanning will help Worldcoin’s process become more transparent. Co-Founder Alexander Blania says that an unique numeric code will be generated through the iris-scanning process, and the system will permanently delete that image.

Altman, who conceived this idea in 2019, says he was inspired by an economic theory known as Universal Basic Income, a system in which the government distributes equal monthly cash grants to all citizens. The main aim of this economic theory is to reduce wealth inequality.

Currently, the startup is in its very early stages. Bania said they are in the process of figuring out how to spread the unique cryptocurrency to as many people as possible. The startup has initiated testing in various cities. Currently, the company is using less than 20 prototypes for testing, and each prototype costs only $5,000.

“So many people around the world don’t have access to financial systems yet,” Blania said. “Crypto has the opportunity to get us there."

The startup has been gaining attention for its innovative idea. But the privacy implications of handing over biometric information to a startup have also been seen as troubling for users. Worldcoin says they will make the process as transparent as possible so that users can see how the data is used.

“The Worldcoin team will talk about the project when they're ready,” Altman said in a statement. “Hopefully not too much longer.”

Altman’s role in Worldcoin

Altman’s investment and participation in the cryptocurrency is crucial for its success and fundraising. After all, he is known as the startup “kingmaker” in the Silicon Valley. Altman’s involvement has helped Worldcoin gain other prominent investors’ confidence.

When he was only 19 years old, he founded the location-based social networking mobile application called Loopt. He is the former president of an American seed money startup accelerator Y Combinator, and he is currently the CEO of artificial intelligence research company called OpenAI, which is backed by Elon Musk.

In 2014, Altman announced that Y Combinator’s companies surpassed $65 billion in value. During his tenure, Y Combinator funded companies, such as Airbnb, Dropbox, Zenefits and Stripe. He was ranked as the top young investor by Forbes in 2015, and he was named "Best Young Entrepreneurs in Technology" in 2018 by BusinessWeek.

This is not the first futuristic project Altman has dived into. According to MIT Technology Review, the former president of Y Combinator is one of 25 people who have put down a $10,000 refundable deposit to join a waiting list at Nectome, a company whose sole purpose is "the goal of archiving your mind."

