Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI - The Information

November 20, 2023 — 12:13 am EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, The Information reported on Sunday.

Emmett Shear, co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO, the report said, citing co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever.

