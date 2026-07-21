Sam Altman v. Elon Musk; Which AI Vision Actually Wins?

Key Points

OpenAI is winning today. Altman's ChatGPT dominates in users, revenue, and market share..

Musk has the capital advantage, but his AI business itself remains small and unprofitable.

The safest AI bet is selling the tools. Nvidia and Broadcom benefit regardless of whether ChatGPT, Grok, or another AI model win.

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Few rivalries capture the wild AI age we're in like Sam Altman versus Elon Musk. The two co-founded OpenAI together, fell out spectacularly, and now run competing camps: Altman's OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, and Musk's xAI, maker of Grok, which he has folded into his rocket company. They even fought it out in court.

So whose vision actually wins? My answer is Musk, but I want to be up front about why, because it isn't the reason you might assume.

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On the merits, it isn't close

Let me be honest: If you judge by the product, Altman is winning, and it isn't especially close. ChatGPT has about 1.1 billion monthly users and roughly half the U.S. chatbot market, and OpenAI's annualized revenue has climbed to somewhere around $24 billion to $25 billion. Grok, by contrast, has roughly 117 million monthly users, a shrinking share that recently slipped to fifth place behind Claude, Gemini, and others, and revenue closer to $500 million against a cash burn near $1 billion a month. Altman also won the legal round when a jury tossed Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI's restructuring, clearing OpenAI's path to a public listing. By almost every operational measure, OpenAI is ahead.

Why Musk's vision wins anyway

So why give the crown to Musk? Because winning the AI race, at least for investors, is not only about who has the best chatbot today. It's about reach, capital, and belief, and on those, Musk is in a league of his own. He commands a following that hangs on his every post, and that fan base translates into something concrete: demand.

More importantly, he has done something Altman hasn't yet. By merging xAI into Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and taking the combined company public, Musk gave millions of ordinary investors a way to actually buy a piece of his AI vision. Layer on his vertical integration, the computing, the plan for orbital data centers, and the distribution muscle of Starlink and Tesla, and Musk's vision has a scale and a megaphone that a private lab simply cannot match. It's not that Grok is better. It's that Musk's fans are louder and, crucially, create a compelling investment opportunity.

A takeaway for investors

Here's where it gets practical. If you want to bet on Musk's AI vision, SpaceX is the vehicle, but go in clear-eyed: You're really buying Starlink and rockets, with xAI as a small, money-losing side bet and a hefty fan premium baked into the price. Altman's side is about to become investable too, with OpenAI reportedly targeting a public debut near a $1 trillion valuation. Until then, the backdoor into his vision runs through the chipmakers it depends on.

That points to the smartest move of all. The companies guaranteed to win, no matter whose vision prevails, are the arms dealers. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) sell the chips that power OpenAI, xAI, and everyone else, so they profit whether ChatGPT or xAI's Grok comes out on top. When two giants wage war, the people selling the guns and ammunition rarely lose.

Musk wins the contest of fandom, capital, and investment opportunity, and that matters more than the skeptics admit, because it funds the vision and rallies a crowd. But Altman is quietly winning the product war, and investors shouldn't confuse the louder voice with the better business. My honest advice is to enjoy the rivalry, treat SpaceX as a high-conviction bet on Musk's ambition rather than a cheap AI play, and remember that the surest way to profit from this feud is to own the picks and shovels both sides are forced to buy.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.