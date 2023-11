Nov 22 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor , Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.