Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Credit: REUTERS/JULIA NIKHINSON

November 22, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.

OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
