News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Sam Altman seeks to raise billions for network of AI chip factories - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

January 19, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3

Jan 19 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to use the billions of dollars he is trying to raise for a chip venture for setting up a network of factories that will manufacture semiconductors, Bloomberg News reported, citing several people with knowledge of the plans.

Altman has had talks with several large potential investors in the hopes of raising the vast sums needed for chip fabrication plants, the report said.

The project would involve working with top chip manufacturers, and the network of fabs would be global in scope, some of the people said, according to the report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.