Sam Altman seeks to raise billions for network of AI chip factories - Bloomberg News

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3

Jan 19 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to use the billions of dollars he is trying to raise for a chip venture for setting up a network of factories that will manufacture semiconductors, Bloomberg News reported, citing several people with knowledge of the plans.

Altman has had talks with several large potential investors in the hopes of raising the vast sums needed for chip fabrication plants, the report said.

The project would involve working with top chip manufacturers, and the network of fabs would be global in scope, some of the people said, according to the report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.