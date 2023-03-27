Salzgitter: not in talks with Thyssenkrupp about steel merger

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Salzgitter SZGG.DE is not in discussions with Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE about a steel merger, its chief executive said, adding he had not seen a convincing blueprint for a tie-up that he would propose to Salzgitter's shareholders.

"We are also not in talks with Thyssenkrupp about this," Gunnar Groebler told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

