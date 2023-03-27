Oil

Salzgitter: not in talks with Thyssenkrupp about steel merger

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 27, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Salzgitter SZGG.DE is not in discussions with Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE about a steel merger, its chief executive said, adding he had not seen a convincing blueprint for a tie-up that he would propose to Salzgitter's shareholders.

"We are also not in talks with Thyssenkrupp about this," Gunnar Groebler told Reuters.

