Salzgitter (XTRA:SZG) Price Target Increased by 14.81% to 28.88

The average one-year price target for Salzgitter (XTRA:SZG) has been revised to 28,88 € / share. This is an increase of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 25,15 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18,08 € to a high of 42,00 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.17% from the latest reported closing price of 29,82 € / share.

Salzgitter Maintains 0.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.70%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.73% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salzgitter. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZG is 0.03%, an increase of 26.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 2,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 314K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 5.66% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 241K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing a decrease of 44.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 0.38% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 46.56% over the last quarter.

