Salzgitter To Supply Low-CO2 Steel To BMW Group Plants In Europe From 2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the steel producer Tuesday said that it will supply low-CO2 steel to all BMW Group plants in Europe starting 2026.

In addition, the companies have now concluded an agreement for serial delivery from the low-CO2 process route. This new process route will lower CO2 emissions in steel production by more than 95 percent in the future. It will make a significant contribution to reducing CO2 emissions throughout the BMW Group's supplier network.

With this, Salzgitter expects to make a major contribution to supporting the German luxury vehicle maker in achieving its climate targets.

Due to its energy-intensive production, steel produces a particularly high volume of CO2 emissions. The company noted that increased use of scrap reduces CO2 emissions. Up to a quarter of the steel used in the BMW Group's vehicles is already sourced from recycled materials. BMW Group plans to incrementally raise the share of this secondary raw material by up to 50 percent over the period until 2030.

As from 2026, Salzgitter will supply its customers in the automotive and energy sectors, in industrial and household appliances, along with the construction sector, with low-CO2 high-grade materials solutions for serial production.

Based on the established electrified steel route in the Peine mill, preparations for the transformation to green steel ready for process and serial production and tailored to the individual customer are already under way.

In Germany, Salzgitter shares were trading at 30.88 euros, up 2.52 percent.

