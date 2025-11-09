Salzgitter (SZGPF) Price Target Decreased by 28.27% to 34.62

The average one-year price target for Salzgitter (OTCPK:SZGPF) has been revised to $34.62 / share. This is a decrease of 28.27% from the prior estimate of $48.26 dated June 23, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.67 to a high of $50.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.30% from the latest reported closing price of $23.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salzgitter. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZGPF is 0.03%, an increase of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 2,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 314K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZGPF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 241K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing a decrease of 44.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZGPF by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZGPF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZGPF by 46.56% over the last quarter.

