Salzgitter says shareholder considering voluntary public takeover bid

November 04, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Salzgitter (SZGPY) announced that its shareholder GP Gunter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft has notified the company that it considers, together with TSR Recycling, to submit a voluntary public takeover bid to the shareholders in order to acquire shares of the company. The possible offer shall, among other things, be subject to the Consortium achieving an aggregate shareholding of at least 45% plud one share by the end of the acceptance period, Salzgitter added.

