Salzgitter Reports Weak Preliminary Results For 9-month; Cuts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel manufacturer, reported weak preliminary results for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year amid a prolonged challenging economic environment. The results were impacted by an impairment of approximately 130 million euros, primarily related to adjustments on the assets of the Mannesmann Precision Tubes Group within the Steel Processing Business Unit. However, when excluding special items, the results align with the expectations of the capital markets.

Salzgitter Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the nine-month period declined to 322 million euros from 576.0 million euros last year. Loss before taxes for the period was 140 million euros compared to earnings before taxes of 254.3 million euros in the previous year. External sales for the period decreased to 7.7 billion euros from 8.4 billion euros in the prior year.

In light of the significant weakness observed in key target markets, the Salzgitter Group has launched an extensive package of additional measures, building upon its existing "Performance 2026" profit improvement program, to future-proof its business units.

Currently, the company anticipates one-off expenses of up to 120 million euros for the financial year 2024, primarily related to restructuring measures in the Trading Business Unit. These non-recurrent costs are expected to alleviate future financial burdens, either directly or indirectly.

Considering the one-off effects and the current economic outlook for the remainder of the year, Salzgitter said it cuts outlook for financial year 2024.

The company now projects a pre-tax loss for the year to be between 275 million euros and 325 million euros compared to the prior outlook of break even.

The company cut annual EBITDA outlook to a range of 275 million euros - 325 million euros from the prior estimation of 400 million euros - 500 million euros.

The company now projects annual sales to be between 9.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of about 10 billion euros.

Further details on the financial statements for the first nine months will be released on November 11, 2024.

