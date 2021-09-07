Salzgitter Raises 2021 Profit Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said it now expects a Group pre-tax profit of between 600 million euros and 700 million euros for the fiscal year 2021. Previous guidance was between 400 million euros and 600 million euros. The Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well, Salzgitter said.

Salzgitter noted that the margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated. As a result, the company now projects the best pre-tax result in a decade.

