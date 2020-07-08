Salzgitter Q2 Result To Be In Negative Territory - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - At the annual general meeting, Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said the Group is now able to deliver results close to breakeven, also under more unfavorable economic conditions. However, he noted that the result of the second quarter of 2020 will clearly be in negative territory despite rigorous countermeasures.

In view of the negative impact of the Corona crisis on the performance of the Salzgitter Group, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board do not consider it appropriate to distribute dividend for fiscal 2019.

"Our overriding aim is not to have to depend on additional equity and/or debt capital measures for as long as we can. From today's standpoint, we would only need a capital injection in the worst case scenario. We do not believe this to be the case at the moment," Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann said.

