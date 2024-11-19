Salzgitter price target lowered to EUR 12.80 from EUR 13 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Salzgitter (SZGPY) to EUR 12.80 from EUR 13 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
