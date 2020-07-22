Salzgitter posts 128 mln eur H1 loss on COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter SZGG.DE on Wednesday said that low capacity utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a pre-tax loss of 127.8 million euros ($147.9 million) in the first half, exceeding worst investor expectations.

"We anticipate that the second and third quarter will likely mark the bottoming out of the current crisis," it said in a statement, adding that due to the uncertainty about the macroeconomic recovery, only a rough financial forecast was possible for the remainder of the year.

Salzgitter said it now expects a 2020 pre-tax loss in a low to mid-triple digit million euro range. That compares to its former wording of a forecast for a negative pre-tax result in a significant, most likely triple-digit million euro range.

Revenues in the first six months were down 20% at 3.6 billion euros, the company said.

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by John Stonestreet)

