Salzgitter, Ørsted Begin Strategic Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) and Ørsted said they will work together as strategic partners in the future. In addition to the supply of offshore wind power, the use of sustainably produced hydrogen, the companies plan to include the production of low-CO 2 steel and its use in the components for Ørsted's offshore wind farms. There are also plans to return scrap from decommissioned wind turbines to the steel production process.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President at Ørsted, said: "We have set ourselves the goal of achieving our own carbon neutrality by 2025, making us the first major energy company to achieve net-zero emissions. With our indirect CO 2 emissions, this should be achieved by 2040."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.