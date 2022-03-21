Salzgitter Group Reports Profit In FY21

(RTTNews) - The Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) generated a pre-tax profit of 705.7 million euros in fiscal 2021, delivering the company's best result in 13 years. The Strip Steel and Trading business units in particular made major contributions to the substantial profit improvement, the Group noted. The sections business reported an outstanding result, while the Technology Business Unit also significantly increased its pre-tax profit.

Fiscal 2021 consolidated result was 586.1 million euros compared to a loss of 273.9 million euros, prior year. Basic profit per share was 10.74 euros compared to a loss of 5.13 euros. This brings return on capital employed to 16.2%, for the fiscal year period.

External sales increased to 9.77 billion euros from 7.09 billion euros, on the back of higher shipment volumes compared with the previous year, and due to the significant improvement in the average selling prices of most rolled steel products, the Group said.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the AGM to distribute dividend of 0.75 euros per share, which is the highest since 2008.

For fiscal 2022, Salzgitter Group projects an increase in sales to just under 11 billion euros, a pre-tax profit of between 600 million and 750 million euros, and a return on capital employed that is around the previous year's level.

