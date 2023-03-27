Salzgitter Group FY22 Profit Rises; Issues FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported fiscal 2022 after-tax result of 1.08 billion euros compared to 586.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 20.00 euros compared to 10.74 euros. EBITDA was 1.62 billion euros compared to 1.26 billion euros, previous year. External sales rose by almost one third to 12.6 billion euros from 9.8 billion euros.

In financial 2023, Salzgitter Group expects: sales in the region of 13 billion euros, EBITDA of between 750 million and 850 million euros, a pre-tax profit of between 300 million and 400 million euros.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will put forward a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 25 May to pay dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.