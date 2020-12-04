Markets

Salzgitter Gets Funding Approval For Construction Of Direct Reduced Iron Plant

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze handed over the funding approval for the construction of the first direct reduced iron plant to be operated flexibly by hydrogen and natural gas. The contract for building the DRI plant is to be awarded in the near future; hydrogen production is scheduled to start in the first half of 2022.

The company noted that its new direct reduction demonstrator plant is the next step toward realizing SALCOS (Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) for the virtually CO2 free production of steel.

