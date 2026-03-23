Salzgitter FY25 Loss Narrows, Maintains Dividend, Sees Growth In FY26; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salzgitter AG were losing around 7 percent in German trading after the steel manufacturer reported Monday a loss in fiscal 2025, though significantly narrower than last year, amid weak net sales, and also maintained dividend. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting growth in revenues and EBITDA VX, a key earnings metric.

The company attributed the narrower net loss and positive EBIT mainly to the strong performance of the Technology Business Unit and the participating interest in Aurubis AG.

Chief Executive Officer Gunnar Groebler stated, "Given the sustained economic weakness, energy prices at a high level, and growing uncertainty from trade policies, we are focusing on our own ability to take action. This includes rigorous cost cutting, restructuring and active portfolio measures. In the financial year 2025, we achieved significant cost-cutting effects compared with the previous year, and initial success from restructuring measures was marked by the turnaround completed by the Trading Business Unit."

For full year 2025, the Company proposed a dividend payout of 0.20 euro per share, same as last year.

On March 19, the Supervisory Board elected Ulrike Brouzi as the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

In fiscal 2025, net loss narrowed significantly to 74.2 million euros or 1.37 per basic share from loss of 352.2 million euros or 6.51 per basic share last year. Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 58.6 million euros, compared to previous year's loss of 179.1 million euros. EBIT VX was 88 million euros in the latest year.

The latest results reflected decline in depreciation and amortization to 317.7 million euros from 624.2 million euros in the previous year.

The company posted EBITDA of 376.3 million euros, compared to 445.2 million euros last year. EBITDA VX was 406.0 million euros in 2025.

Salzgitter noted that its profit Improvement program delivered 129 million euros in additional cost savings.

Revenue declined to 8.98 billion euros from 10.01 billion euros a year ago, mainly due to the decline in the average prices of steel products and the deconsolidation of the stainless tubes group in the Steel Processing Business Unit.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, company foresees sales in the region of 9.5 billion euros, EBITDA VX of between 500 million euros and 600 million euros, and EBT VX of between 75 million euros and 175 million euros.

On the XETRA in Germany, shares of Salzgitter were losing 7.2 percent, trading at 33.14 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.