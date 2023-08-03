Salzgitter (FWB:SZG) Price Target Decreased by 6.17% to 33.53

The average one-year price target for Salzgitter (FWB:SZG) has been revised to 33.53 / share. This is an decrease of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 35.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.53 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from the latest reported closing price of 30.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salzgitter. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZG is 0.12%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 3,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 708K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 509K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 294K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 247K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 169K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

