Salzgitter AG Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that third-quarter net profit to shareholders declined to 163.1 million euros from 235.5 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 3.01 euros compared to 4.35 euros. Sales increased to 3.13 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros, last year.

The Group delivered a pre-tax profit of 1.1 billion euros in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared to 604.5 million euros, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 17.40 euros compared to 8.56 euros. External sales rose by around 40% to 9.76 billion euros.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: sales in the region of 13 billion euros, EBITDA of between 1.4 billion and 1.6 billion euros, and EBT of between 1.0 billion and 1.2 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.