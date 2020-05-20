Salzgitter: No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Salzgitter, Germany's second-largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it was not in negotiations with larger rival Thyssenkrupp about consolidating their activities.

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - Salzgitter SZGG.DE, Germany's second-largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it was not in negotiations with larger rival Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE about consolidating their activities.

Salzgitter said it has been successfully independent for more than two decades, but added that it remained open to ideas about what cooperation with peers could look like, provided that is beneficial for its future.

Thyssenkrupp earlier this week said it was talking to peers about consolidation in the steel industry, fuelling hopes for tie-ups in Germany or Europe.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters