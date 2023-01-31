Salzberg Matthew B Discloses Position in APRN / Blue Apron Holdings

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.96% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 303.96% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Apron Holdings is $460MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.55.

Fund Sentiment

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 13.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APRN is 0.0231%, a decrease of 51.7099%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.41% to 5,359K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 950,950 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257,459 shares, representing a decrease of 137.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 34.56% over the last quarter.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 441,017 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471,827 shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 59.97% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 322,700 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,812 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499,925 shares, representing a decrease of 137.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 207,709 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241,902 shares, representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 41.20% over the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

